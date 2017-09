AP-US–APNewsAlert

First-ever tropical storm warning issued for Atlanta as Hurricane Irma hits Florida on its way toward Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – First-ever tropical storm warning issued for Atlanta as Hurricane Irma hits Florida on its way toward Georgia.

9/10/2017 9:12:24 AM (GMT -5:00)