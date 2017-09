Related Coverage Second Crane collapses in downtown Miami as Irma hits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

A third construction crane has toppled in Florida in the powerful winds of Hurricane Irma.

Officials say it happened at a project on Fort Lauderdale beach during the storm Sunday.

Officials with developer The Related Group told the Sun-Sentinel the crane collapse caused no injuries and did not appear to damage anything else.

Two other cranes toppled earlier in Miami as Irma swirled up the state.