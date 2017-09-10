Tampa Bay area counties, cities issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Published:

(WFLA) – Counties and cities in the Tampa Bay area have begun issuing curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in the area.

The following places have issued curfews:

Hillsborough County

  • The City of Tampa has issued a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday to continue until further notice.

Pinellas County:

  • The City of St. Petersburg is enacting an emergency curfew at 5 p.m. until further notice. It will remain in effect throughout the duration of the storm. All residents need to be off the roads and taking shelter.

Manatee County:

  • A 24 hour curfew will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and will run through 3 p.m. Monday.

Charlotte County:

  • A curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday is in effect.

Hardee County:

  • A curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday is in effect.

