Storm Evacuees Making the Most of “Evacuation Vacation”

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile is seeing an unusually large number of out-of-towners this weekend. Hundreds of people picked southwest Alabama as their Irma evacuation haven out of Florida. All things considered, this isn’t a bad way to spend a Sunday. I caught up with several evacuees hanging out around downtown Mobile. There were families from St. Augustine, Tampa, Jacksonville and other cities that are in more of the direct path of Hurricane Irma. Most of the people I spoke with said they came to Mobile really by chance. It was a city to the west that just happened to have hotel rooms open. The largest group of evacuees I found was the FSU girls volleyball team. One team member, Annie Tietjens, played for Spring Hill College before transferring to FSU and is originally from Mobile. She said she’s happy to relocate a little closer to home.

“When we first pulled in here everyone was like ‘oh my God it’s so cute down here, it’s like a little New Orleans without the other stuff.’ I think they’ll like it, it’s so nice and sweet, they may come back because it’s so nice,” said Tietjens. It’s a time of tourism but also a time of worry. Many of these evacuees are still worried about their homes. They’re still praying for the people back home who are still in the path of the storm. In the run-up to the weekend, local hotels were reporting brisk business with many sold out. Restaurants we stopped in were also doing brisk business this morning thanks to the influx of evacuees.