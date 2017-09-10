President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida

Press release from Governor Rick Scott’s Office:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, just hours after Governor Rick Scott’s request, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration. This declaration authorizes federal funding to flow directly to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Irma and reimburses local communities and the state government to aid in response and recovery from Hurricane Irma. This morning, Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the Lower Florida Keys.

Governor Rick Scott said, “It’s clear that the entire country is standing with Florida as Hurricane Irma batters our state right now. I have heard from people all across the world that want to help and support Florida. It’s encouraging, and on behalf of all Floridians – we appreciate the support and constant collaboration.

“I am thankful that President Trump, who I’ve spoken with multiple times this week, has been 100 percent supportive of our efforts and offered every resource of the federal government. Working with local emergency management professionals and FEMA, we will make sure that no expense is spared to help families respond and recover.”

The Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Trump authorizes the following:

100 percent federal reimbursement for thirty days in all counties for emergency protective measures, such as Emergency Operation Center costs, evacuation costs, sheltering costs, and other costs associated with emergency response. After the thirty days, the federal government will reimburse 75 percent of these costs. This includes both local and state expenses;

75 percent federal reimbursement for all counties for debris removal;

Direct federal financial assistance for impacted Florida families in the following counties: Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough; Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties.

**NOTE: As Hurricane Irma moves through Florida, Governor Scott will work with President Trump and FEMA to approve more funding to additional communities affected by the storm. Also, the approval indicated that the federal reimbursement percentage may increase as damage assessments are reported.

