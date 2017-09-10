Power’s out for 3.3 million so far in Florida

Associated Press Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

More than 3.3 million homes and businesses – and counting – have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma moves up the peninsula.

The widespread outages stretch from the Florida Keys all the way into central Florida.

Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest electric utility, said there were nearly 1 million customers without power in Miami-Dade County alone.

The power outages are expected to increase as the storm edges further north.

There are roughly 7 million residential customers in the state.

