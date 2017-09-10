Pinellas County Evacuation: Mandatory for Level A, Level B, drawbridges will be locked down

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mandatory evacuations have been expanded to all residents and businesses in Level B and are already underway for people living in Level A in Pinellas County, effective immediately. This includes residents living in mobile home parks, low lying and coastal areas, and people with special needs countywide.

You can look up your zone for Pinellas County here.

Residents in Level A have from 6 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. on Sunday to evacuate their homes. Level A includes coastal residents and those in low-lying areas, as well as all mobile homes in every part of the county.

Residents in Level B must begin evacuating immediately and secure safe shelter promptly.

Those with friends or family members who live in non-evacuation zones in Pinellas County are encouraged to seek shelter with them.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that requires-

Mandatory evacuations on Friday morning for all Level A residents, this includes mobile home residents and special needs residents who have registered with the county.

Optional evacuations on Friday for residents who live in Level B and Level C zones.

On Friday evening, Pinellas County Commissioners will decide if Level B and Level C residents will be put under a mandatory evacuation. If Commissioners approve these evacuations, Level B and Level C residents would be required to begin evacuating at 6 a.m. Saturday.

“If a category 5, maybe a category 4 and a 185 mile an hour windstorm doesn’t get your attention, nothing is going to,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “What I will say is, I get it. Sometimes people feel like they’re safe but I don’t think they’ve ever experienced anything like this before. Now when it gets up here, hopefully, it won’t be a 4, more of a 3, but still, it’s going to be a very powerful storm.”

All county drawbridges will be locked down by 7 a.m. Saturday for ongoing evacuations.

Bridges will remain locked in down position for better traffic flow

The Coast Guard will alert boaters

The following emergency shelters remain open:

Carwise Middle School (3301 Bentley Drive, Palm Harbor)

Dunedin Elementary School (900 Union St., Dunedin)

Clearwater Fundamental Middle School (1660 Palmetto St., Clearwater)

Ross Norton Recreation Center (1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., Clearwater)

Sexton Elementary School (1997 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg)

Lealman Innovation Academy (4900 28th St. N., St. Petersburg)

New Heights Elementary School (3901 37th St. N., St. Petersburg)

St. Petersburg High School (2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg)

Campbell Park Elementary School (1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg)

Boca Ciega High School (924 58th St. S., Gulfport)

Palm Harbor University High School (1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor)

Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave., Largo)

Gibbs High School (850 34th St. South, St. Petersburg)

Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater) *No longer accepting pets

Dunedin Highland Middle School (70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin) * pet-friendly

John Hopkins Middle School, (701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg) *pet-friendly

Tarpon Springs Middle School

John Sexton Elementary School (1997 54th Avenue N, St. Petersburg

The following emergency shelters are closed:

Brooker Creek Elementary School (3130 Forelock Road, Tarpon Springs)

East Lake High School (1300 Silver Eagle Drive, Tarpon Springs)

Palm Harbor Middle School (1800 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor)

Dunedin Community Center (1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin)

McMullen Booth Elementary School (3025 Union Street, Clearwater)

Safety Harbor Middle School (901 1st Avenue North, Safety Harbor)

Skycrest Elementary School (10 N. Corona Avenue, Clearwater)

Belleair Elementary School (1156 Lakeview Road, Clearwater)

High Point Elementary School (5921 150th Avenue N, Clearwater)

Pinellas Park High School (6305 118th Avenue N, Largo)

Bauder Elementary School (12755 86th Avenue N, Seminole)

Fairmount Park Elementary School (575 41st St. S, St. Petersburg)

Jamerson Elementary School (1200 37th Street S, St. Petersburg)

St. Petersburg College Midtown Campus (1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg)

Gulfport Elementary School (2014 52nd Street S, Gulfport)

Thurgood Marshall Middle School (3901 22 Avenue S, St. Petersburg)

James Sanderlin PK-8 (2350 22nd Avenue S, St. Petersburg)

Oak Grove, Dunedin Highland and John Hopkins middle schools shelters are also equipped for residents with special needs.

A complete list of emergency shelters is available at http://www.pinellascounty.org.

The county recommends bringing a “go bag” to the shelter with items like medications, bedding, toiletries, changes of clothing, important paperwork, infant or child necessities and a phone list. Residents with special needs should bring any necessary medical equipment.

All access to the Pinellas Barrier Islands (see below) has been closed off effective 6 a.m. Sunday. Citizens leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted.

Belleair Beach

Belleair Shore

Clearwater

Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Madeira Beach

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Tierra Verde

Treasure Island

Pinellas County Citizen Information Center (727) 464-4333.

