Mobile Area Starbucks Closed Due to Storm

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It appears people looking for a caffeine fix Sunday and Monday will have to go elsewhere. Starbucks locations around the Mobile and Baldwin area appear to be closed. In the window of the Midtown Mobile location, there was a handwritten sign that read “we will be closed Sunday and Monday due to the weather. Sorry and stay safe!” We also stopped at the standalone location in the Bel Air Mall parking lot. That location was also locked up but had no signage.

We also called five other Starbucks locations Sunday morning and didn’t get anyone picking up on the phone. There was no answer at the following locations:

Springhill Avenue in Mobile

McGowan Park in Mobile

Daphne Starbucks in the Jubilee Shopping Center

Spanish Fort Starbucks in the Eastern Shore Shopping Center

5145 Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola, FL

We’ve reached out to Starbucks corporate office to see how widespread the closures are for our area.