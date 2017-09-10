Mobile and Baldwin County Schools Remain in Session, Florida Public Schools are Closed

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — News 5 has received a lot of questions about whether school will be in session come Monday September 11th for Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Currently, both Mobile and Baldwin County Schools are scheduled to run on a regular schedule Monday.

All public schools in Florida will be closed Monday in response to Hurricane Irma.

Here is a list of Alabama schools that have notified WKRG of a cancellation:

Troy University

Alabama State University

Auburn University

PensacolaNews 5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.