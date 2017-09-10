Mobile and Baldwin County Schools Remain in Session, Florida Public Schools are Closed

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — News 5 has received a lot of questions about whether school will be in session come Monday September 11th for Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Currently, both Mobile and Baldwin County Schools are scheduled to run on a regular schedule Monday.

All public schools in Florida will be closed Monday in response to Hurricane Irma.

Here is a list of Alabama schools that have notified WKRG of a cancellation:

  • Troy University
  • Alabama State University
  • Auburn University

PensacolaNews 5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s