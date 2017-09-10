Last Flight Leaves Out of Tampa Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) — The last flight out of Tampa International Airport before it closed ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival.

The airport posted a video on its Twitter account, saying “Godspeed, Florida friends.”

It officially ceased operations at 8:00 Saturday night.

Southwest Airlines has canceled flights in and out of Tampa through Sunday.

Frontier says it’s scrubbed flights through Monday.

A Tampa International spokesman says once Irma moves through, an assessment will be done.

That will determine when the airport re-opens.