Kenny Chesney’s St. John Island Home Destroyed by Hurricane Irma

(CNN) — The island home of country star Kenny Chesney on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John has gone from beautiful to “looking like a complete war zone” because of Hurricane Irma.

The singer was not in the area at the time but had opened his home to people and their pets so they could take shelter.

There was barely anything left of the home. Boats also appeared to be tossed about so much by winds that they were all bunched together.

Aside from living in Nashville, he has long owned several homes in St. John.