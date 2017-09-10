Hurricane Irma Moves in Closer to Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS) — Hurricane Irma’s outer bands are pummeling parts of southern Florida with heavy rain, and powerful winds as the eye of the storm creeps closer to the state.

Already more than 200-thousand homes and businesses in the region have lost power including a high school in Key West being used as a shelter.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that were in line crying wishing they would have left. I’ve asked a lot of them why didn’t you leave and they said I didn’t think it was going to be bad that bad,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Irma is expected to rip through the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm Sunday before unleashing life threatening winds and deadly storm surge particularly along the West coast:

Even though Irma has shifted west, in Miami forecasters say the city could still see storm surge of 4 to 6 feet.

Irma’s new projected path is putting St. Petersburg on track for a direct hit.