Hurricane Irma Looters Caught on Camera

UPDATE: WPLG REPORTS:

Fort Lauderdale police arrested 9 people caught by Local 10 cameras looting Fort Lauderdale business despite the dangerous winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma

Local 10 cameras caught a group breaking into the Simon’s Sportswear on Sunrise Blvd. and Powerline Road.

FORT LAUDERDALE (CNN/WPLG) Despite punishing winds and heavy rain from hurricane Irma, several reports of looting are coming in from around Fort Lauderdale. Crews from station WPLG caught a group breaking into a sportswear store. A group also reportedly looted a Footlocker store in the same area. South Florida police vowed to monitor the streets to prevent looting, but winds are so unsafe it’s not known if units are currently on patrol.

