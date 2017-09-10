South Florida Bracing for Major Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is moving into the Florida Keys as a category 4 hurricane.

Irma is a major hurricane with winds around 130 mph sustained. The exact wind speed and location are not as important to know as the fact that Irma has hurricane force winds (over 75 mph) that extend out 80 miles from the center in each direction, and it is tropical storm force (over 40 mph) winds that extend out over 220 miles from the center.

That means as it takes a track from the southern Florida Peninsula to the northern Florida Peninsula, millions of people will potentially have to deal with the extreme winds of the eyewall; the feeder bands that carry high wind, torrential rain, and possible tornadoes; the storm surge, first on the east coast, the west coast; and the flooding rains.

Hurricane warnings stretch as far north as southern Georgia and as far west as Tallahassee. The tropical storm warnings extend as far west as Walton county Florida, which is the county next to Okaloosa county. As of right now there are no tropical watches or warnings for the News 5 area, but there is a tropical storm warning for the coastal waters off the Northwest Florida coast out 60 nautical miles and DOES NOT include Escambia and Choctawatchee Bay. A warning means conditions are likely. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or above are expected within 36 hours. Again, this is for offshore areas.

Our weather will be breezy with a few showers today. A Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon and runs through Monday evening; this means gusts over 30 mph are likely. Winds will be higher and rain will be heavier over our Florida Panhandle communities and Escambia, Conecuh, and Monroe Counties in Alabama. It’s possible that a Tropical Storm Watch could be extended into these areas.

The forecast continues to show the worst of Irma missing us to the east.

How fast Irma loses wind speed will depend on how it interacts with the land that it traverses, but it will not be as intense of a wind storm by the time it reaches north Florida.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Jose is a category 4, safely missing the Caribbean islands, heading to the northwest.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast