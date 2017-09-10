Hundreds of Thousands Without Power in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in Florida as Hurricane Irma’s winds and rain lash the state.

Irma’s center was over water off Key West early Sunday, but places including Miami were being hit with strong winds and rain.

Florida Power & Light Company said that about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages.

The utility said that it has mobilized crews and is working to restore power as it can.

Here’s a map that will tell you the current power conditions in Florida: https://www.fplmaps.com/