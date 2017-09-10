Homeowners and Business Owners Board Up in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Some local home and business owners aren’t taking any chances with the weather.

They’ve boarded-up their windows in case Irma comes closer than the experts think.

Panama City City workers spent Friday cutting and drilling plywood to protect about thirty windows at the old Panama City Publishing Company house.

“This is one of the only city buildings that does not have automated drop-down shutters. So it’s quite a project,” said Assistant City Manager of Panama City Jared Jones.

There’s also some valuable items inside.

“[There’s] printing equipment in the 1920’s. So there’s a lot of historical documents and things in there – a lot of old newspapers and original newspaper in town,” said Jones.

People are boarding up on both sides of the Hathaway Bridge.

Customers made a run on wood and steel shutters at Home Depot stores in Panama City and Panama City Beach.

“We don’t know where it’s going. So if I end up with it here, I’m prepared,” said one beach resident.

They want their homes sealed.

“I’ve been through two or three – living in Florida, but nothing like this. So it is a little concerning.,” said Bay County resident Dawn Holmes.

“You can never over prepare, so be ready for a storm if it comes,” added Clark Snow.

City officials are hoping to take down the boards off of the old publishing building sometime Monday.