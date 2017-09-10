‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

Juston Drake @JustonStrmRider

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust.

 · Florida, USA
KEY WEST, FL (WCMH) – Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by the storm.

Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.

The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117 mph in the eyewall.

Simon Brewer @SimonStormRider

@JustonStrmRider tearing it up!

Simon Brewer @SimonStormRider

Just getting more windy… @JustonStrmRider

Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.

Juston Drake @JustonStrmRider

Georg Papp @GeorgPapp

I’m sorry but this is stupid.

Juston Drake @JustonStrmRider

Justin Berk 

@JustinWeather

Don’t do this! I don’t care if it’s great video. This is irresponsible and setting a bad example. This guy is lucky he didn’t kill himself.

Juston Drake @JustonStrmRider

PBSO 

@PBCountySheriff

“Curfew? I don’t need to follow no curfew” – Please stay inside. Sight-seeing could put your life in danger.

According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.

