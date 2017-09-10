‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, FL (WCMH) – Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by the storm.

Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.

The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117 mph in the eyewall.

Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.

According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.