Gulf Coast Zoo Offers Free Admission to Irma Evacuees

The Gulf Coast Zoo is offering a helping hand to Irma evacuees by letting them visit the zoo for free.

For those visiting the Gulf Coast Zoo is located at

1204 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 365429

In a press release the zoo says:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Florida residents displaced and affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Director Patti Hall.

The staff at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has been through its share of hurricanes and understands the stress that comes along with evacuations and the unknown. The zoo wants to welcome Hurricane Irma evacuees to safe harbors. While evacuees are in the area we are offering complimentary admission passes to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo for those families to help ease the stressful stay.

The zoo is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Show an identification card with a Florida evacuation address for free admission. Our prayers are with all evacuees.”