Governor Rick Scott Requests ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ for Florida Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, shortly after Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the Lower Florida Keys, Governor Rick Scott requested a Major Disaster Declaration for every county in Florida from President Donald Trump. Earlier today, Governor Rick Scott spoke with President Donald Trump who reaffirmed his support to provide Florida with every federal resource to aid in response and recovery.

Governor Rick Scott said, “As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, we are fully committed to providing every resource to Floridians for response and recovery. We will spare no expense to save lives and help Floridians. We’ve worked aggressively all week to prepare for this powerful storm and keep people safe, but we have a long road ahead.”