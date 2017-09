MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced Sunday the closure of some state offices in several Alabama counties.

The following counties will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017:

Barbour, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Coosa, Dale, Elmore, Etowah, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and any other county hereafter placed under a Tropical Storm Warning by the National Weather Service.