Florida Man Injures 6 Passengers After Falling Asleep While Driving

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 44-year old man has been arrested after allegedly falling asleep while driving, injuring seven passengers.

Lt. Eddie Elmore, spokes person for Florida Highway Patrol, said, Johnny Lamar Albritton Jr was traveling on the I-10 service road when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Albitton’s car struck a light pole, a concrete camera pole and then struck a tree.

Seven passengers were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries. Six of those passengers were in the back of the car with no seats and not wearing seat belts.

Albitton is charged with with Felony DWLS, Careless Driving, no child restraint under 5 years old.