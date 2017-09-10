Cuban coffee is a must-have on some Irma patrols

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Some Miami Police officers remembered to pack an essential in their hurricane survival pack: Cuban coffee known as cafecito.

The department tweeted a picture showing a coffee maker atop a camp stove. It read: “As our officers ride out the storm, some have brought the (hashtag) Miami essentials to help them get through the night.”

The strongly caffeinated brew is a staple in Miami.

Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate said this week he’d check Cuban coffee stands to gauge Irma’s impacts on Miami.

Fugate is known for creating the so-called “Waffle House Index.” Fugate used the Southern restaurant chain as a benchmark for how quickly local communities could rebound from hurricanes.

Waffle House are known for being open most of the time. Under the index, a closed Waffle House was a bad sign. There are no Waffle Houses in Miami, so Fugate suggested an alternative.

“Cuban coffee stands – if those are closed, it is bad,” he told AP.