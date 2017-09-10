BREAKING: Santa Rosa Schools Plan to Open Tuesday

The announcement was just made in the following press release:

Santa Rosa District Schools is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma through our local Emergency Operations Center. In addition we are in constant communication with the Department of Education and the office of the Governor regarding directives mitigating the impact of this storm. This communication shares our current status and plans over the next two days. The current track of Hurricane Irma does not impose a significant threat to our area. At present, no Santa Rosa County school has been opened as a shelter for either residents or evacuees. Unless weather conditions change or shelters are opened, we will be opening school again on Tuesday. We will monitor the storm through Sunday night and into Monday morning as it is possible we may see excessive winds that could change our status. Please remain alert to our social media for updates regarding school on Tuesday. You will also receive additional communication from me on Monday around noon.