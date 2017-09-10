Baldwin County Shows Support to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo Credit Commissioner Chris Elliott's

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — The Baldwin County community came together to support those fleeing from Hurricane Irma, but their help doesn’t stop here.

Locals worked together to make bags of groceries for evacuees to take home with them, where they may encounter many hardships.

Additionally, the community is hoping to send evacuees home on a full tank of gas.

Commissioner Chris Elliott posted on his Facebook page asking anyone willing to donate a $25 gas card or cash gift card to do so.

The Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association is accepting the gift cards at the coliseum.

The gift cards will be handed out to evacuees leaving Baldwin County when the shelter closes on Tuesday September 12, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s