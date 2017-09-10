Baldwin County Shows Support to Hurricane Irma Evacuees

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — The Baldwin County community came together to support those fleeing from Hurricane Irma, but their help doesn’t stop here.

Locals worked together to make bags of groceries for evacuees to take home with them, where they may encounter many hardships.

Additionally, the community is hoping to send evacuees home on a full tank of gas.

Commissioner Chris Elliott posted on his Facebook page asking anyone willing to donate a $25 gas card or cash gift card to do so.

The Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association is accepting the gift cards at the coliseum.

The gift cards will be handed out to evacuees leaving Baldwin County when the shelter closes on Tuesday September 12, 2017.