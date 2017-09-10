Atlanta chef gathering to cook for Irma evacuees

Associated Press Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – As Hurricane Irma evacuees fill up Atlanta hotels and shelters, folks are getting creative to offer them a hand.

About 100 of America’s top chefs who had gathered for their annual summit changed gears. They pivoted their planned Monday agenda on “heritage grains” and “how to cut food waste.” Now, instead, the chefs will prepare a gourmet feast for Irma refugees and serve it at a church.

Hotels were full Sunday morning. At the luxury Georgian Terrace Hotel, staff were flexible with rules to accommodate evacuees. Guests walked pit bulls through the lobby. Large families pulled roller bags and clutched blankets as they squeezed into small rooms without enough beds.

A block away, a church offered free hugs for evacuees.

And a chalkboard sign outside a restaurant offered a discount: “30% OFF Food with FLORIDA ID for Hurricane evacuees.”

