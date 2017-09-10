After the winds die, a massive recovery effort in Florida

(AP) – Florida officials have set aside 3.2 million liters (0.85 million gallons) of water, filled 67 trailers with meals, and amassed 24,000 tarps. They also have asked the federal government to kick in 11 million meals and millions more liters (gallons) of water, plus nearly 700 cases of baby supplies.

When it is finally safe for emergency officials to fan out across the peninsula, they will find out whether that is enough.

While the projected track showed Irma raking the state’s Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that the entire Florida peninsula was in extreme danger from the monstrous storm.

More than 1 million residents had lost power by Sunday morning, and it could be days before officials can provide food and water to those struggling in the aftermath of Irma.

