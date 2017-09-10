34-Year Old Man in Critical Condition After Hit and Run in Pensacola

WKRG Staff Published:

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) —  A 34-year-old male is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m.

Bradley Walker of Pensacola, Florida was hit by a truck when he was in the area of Q Street and Delano Street in Escambia County. Walker was taken to Baptist Hospital.

Eddie Elmore with the Florida Highway Patrol said, an investigation showed a pick-up truck with four rear tires may have traveled through the area during the time of the crash.

Elmore said, there is possible damage to the front of the truck or along the right front and left front corner areas.

Anyone with information about the pick-up and the driver is asked to call 850-490-1979.  Additionally, anyone with information on the whereabouts and actions of Bradley Walker before the crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol.

