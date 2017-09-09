Police: Man rammed cars at Tillmans Corner Walmart, tackled by customers

Published: Updated:

UPDATE September 09, 2017 11:55 a.m. 

Police tell Chad Petri that someone was driving erratically in the parking lot and hit a truck.  The suspect then drove to the front of the store and left his vehicle and ran into the store.  He then began screaming inside the building.  People on the scene tackled the man until authorities arrived.

Authorities believe the man was on drugs or was in an altered mental state.

There is one person in custody.

No injuries were reported.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  Witnesses on the scene have informed WKRG of an incident at the Walmart in Tillmans Corner.

They say the Walmart is being evacuated.

News 5 is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

