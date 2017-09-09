Tropical Storm Watch in Effect for Walton County

WINTER PARK, Florida (WKRG) – Governor Rick Scott received a full update on Hurricane Irma from the State Emergency Operations Center. The Governor is continuing to travel the state today to meet with local officials, ensure communities have all the resources they may need, and to encourage families and visitors to be fully prepared. The Governor will continue to be in constant communication with state and local emergency management officials, city and county leaders, and utility officials who are also working to ensure the state is prepared to respond to any potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

WATCHES AND WARNING –

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Volusia/Brevard county line southward around the Florida peninsula to the Suwannee River, including the Florida Keys and Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for north of the Volusia/Brevard county line to the Florida/Georgia Border and on the west coast north of the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from the Florida/Georgia southward around the Florida peninsula to the Aucilla River, including Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for areas west of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass.

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for areas west of Indian Pass to the Walton County line.