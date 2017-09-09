The Latest: Florida governor’s family evacuates beach house

Florida (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heeding his own advice about Hurricane Irma by evacuating his beachside mansion along the Gulf Coast.

The governor’s office confirmed that Scott’s family, including First Lady Ann Scott, left Naples in southwestern Florida ahead of the dangerous storm. Scott’s daughter, her husband and their grandchildren have also evacuated.

Scott’s mansion is worth approximately $15 million, according to his latest financial disclosure.

As governor, Scott usually splits his time between his mansion and the governor’s mansion located in the state capital, Tallahassee. The multi-millionaire businessman was first elected in 2010.