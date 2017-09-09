SLIDESHOW: News 5 Flies With Hurricane Hunters into the Eye of Irma View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WKRG) – The Hurricane Hunters of the U.S. Army Reserve at Kessler Air Force Base continue flying into the heart of Hurricane Irma to gather crucial scientific data before the storm makes landfall in Florida.

News 5’s Cameron Edgeworth, J.B. Biunno and photojournalist Clinton Bougeois accompanied the Hurricane Hunters on their Saturday flight, making four passes into the eye of Irma as the storm crept closer to United States.

In the eye of Irma was a scattered flurry of stray clouds, a sign that the storm’s center has become disorganized over the Cuban coast, the Hurricane Hunters said.