People Question Gas Station Price for Case of Water

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama (WKRG) — Price gouging is something people are being told to look out for during the hurricane season.

LaKesha Fagan visited a gas station and was shocked at the price of a case of water. She shared her frustration on Facebook saying, “Shelter opening to 5,000 Floridians fleeing to safety and probably returning to NOTHING!!! AND THIS LOCATIONS PULLS THIS!!!”

Robertsdale Police were contacted about the high priced water and were able to settle the dispute. They say the water is typically sold individually, but when buying a case, the bottles must still sell at the individual price resulting in a higher price. The station decided to sell the cases of water for those seeking to buy in bulk.

News 5 visited the gas station and discovered the price was reduced to $4.49 a case.