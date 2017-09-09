More than 50 animals found tethered to trees in Florida county

By Published:

PALM BEACH CO., FL (WCMH) — Animal control officers in Palm Beach County say they are seeing animal abuse like they’ve never experienced before.

Palm Beach County Animal Care reports animal control officers have rescued 49 dogs and two cats in the last 48 hours, according to WPTV. Local animal officials reported finding dozens of dogs chained to trees and parked cars as thousands of people flee the Sunshine State.

High winds have now made it impossible for animal control officers to respond to these calls. County Director of Animal Care Diane Suave said she is encouraging anyone to shelter animals they see tethered outside.

