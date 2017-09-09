Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines, changing shape of ocean temporarily

By Published:

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas (WCMH) — Is Hurricane Irma changing the shape of the ocean?

Videos posted to social media appear to show no water in the ocean on Long Island in the Bahamas. But where did the water go?

Washington Post meteorologist Angela Fritz sums it up thus: “Basically, Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low, it’s sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.”

It’s a rare sight, she says.

View image on Twitter

Adrian @deejayeasya

Sea gone dry 😶   @weatherchannel

 · Bahamas
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Fritz says that in the center of the storm, water is drawn upward by the low pressure. The storm can even change the shape of the ocean’s surface.

Fritz says the water will return to Long Island as the storm abates.

#ForeverFlourish @Kaydi_K

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That’s as far as they see wtf

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s