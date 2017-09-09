South Florida Bracing for Major Hurricane Irma

10 AM Update:

Hurricane Irma is a Category 3. During the overnight Irma made landfall in Cuba as a category 5 hurricane. Irma continues to move along the Cuba coast creating dangerous wind, and storm surge. Due to land interaction the maximum winds have gone down, but the forecast is for Irma to restrengthen as it turns northward. Hurricane warnings cover most of central and south Florida. Storm surge warnings also cover the southern coasts of Florida. The west coast of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys are likely to feel the brunt of Irma as a major hurricane with potentially catastrophic impacts. All of south and central Florida is likely to be impacted after Irma passes over the Florida Keys on Sunday morning. Hurricane force winds have consistently extended about 70 miles outside the eye and tropical storm force winds extend nearly 200 miles outside the eye.

It is almost certain that Irma will directly impact all of the Florida Peninsula, on a northward path, with only slow weakening. Irma could potentially have major hurricane force winds as it approaches central Florida. While the exact location or track is totally unknown, the odds of Irma heading directly to the WKRG News 5 area remain low. Be prepared as you would normally be during hurricane season.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Jose is a category 4. That makes it the third major hurricane of the season. It is well-east of Irma in open waters close to the Leeward Islands. Today Jose will impact the same islands Irma moved over, but the full force of the storm should miss the islands to the north.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast