Governor Rick Scott Urging Residents To Leave Quickly

MIAMI (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Irma and its effects on Florida (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.

The storm is “going to go faster than you are,” Scott said Saturday morning. “These winds are coming.”

Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as feeder bands have begun hitting the area.

The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet (2 meters) and 12 feet (4 meters) across parts of Florida.

“This will cover your house,” Scott said.