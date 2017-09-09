Fatal Early Morning Crash on State Road 386 in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Two men died following a head on collision in Gulf County.

The crash happened on State Road 386 around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Zachery Lance Porter, 32 of Clarksville Florida, was driving north on State Road 386 in his 2007 Ford Mustang. Travis Shelby Huffine, 26 of Wewahitchka Florida, was traveling south in his 2014 Nissan Frontier.

According to Eddie Elmore, with Florida Highway Patrol, Porter drove into the south bound lane resulting in a head on collision with Huffine.

Porter was pronounced dead on the scene. Huffine was taken to Bay Medical Center where he later died.

It is unknown at this time if the crash was alcohol related.