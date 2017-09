MIAMI (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency says dozens of staff are working to help secure some of the nation’s most contaminated toxic waste sites as Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida.

The Associated Press surveyed six of the 54 Superfund sites in Florida ahead of Irma’s arrival, all around Miami in low-lying, flood-prone areas. AP’s journalists found minor issues, such as three unsecured, steel drums in a grassy field containing contaminated soil and water.