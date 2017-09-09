Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce closures as Irma nears

(WFLA) – As Hurricane Irma closes in on Florida, the state’s major amusement parks are adjusting their schedules. Disney World, Busch Gardens, Sea World and more have announced closures as Irma threatens the entire state. This is Disney World’s fifth time closing since it first opened its doors in 1971.

Disney World:

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” will close early on Saturday and remain closed through Monday.

Blizzard Beach water park will be closed Friday, September 8 and Saturday September 9.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will remain open for guests during this time.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed beginning Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 pm.

For more information, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/hurricane-irma-info

Universal Studios:

Doors will shutter at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The park is expected to resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 12.

For more information, read Universal’s hurricane policy

Busch Gardens/SeaWorld:

Both parks will close by 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 and will remain closed through Monday, September 11.

Discovery Cove will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.

Check park hours for the full September schedule.

For more inforamtion, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/blog/hurricane-irma

Legoland:

LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park and Water Park will be closed Saturday, September 9 through Monday, September 11.

For more information, read Legoland’s hurricane policy

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

‘Night of Joy’ has been canceled on Saturday, September 9. The performance on Friday will go on as planned.

Guests with tickets for Saturday are welcome to attend Friday’s event instead of exchanging their tickets.

Requests for a full refund for either night will be honored