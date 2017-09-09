BREAKING: Auburn University Cancels Classes; Expecting Irma

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University classes will be canceled and normal operations suspended on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Irma.

This does not include residence halls, which will be open for campus residents only. Limited campus dining venues will be open on Monday for on-campus residents.

University faculty is advising students and employees to do the following:

Identify where you will seek shelter during the storm, especially if you live in a mobile home. Auburn University is currently not planning to open any buildings as shelter areas unless a Tornado Watch is issued, at which point Greene Hall and Draughon Library would be opened. If you don’t have a suitable place to shelter during the tropical weather, text IRMA to 898211 for information on evacuation shelters.

Make sure you have emergency supplies on hand. For tips on preparing an emergency kit and family communication plan, visit http://www.ready.gov.

Bring any loose items inside or secure them outside so they don’t become dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

Keep cell phones charged so you have a way of communicating if the power goes out.