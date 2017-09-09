4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.

Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Teresa Fuller says that the members of the band Decapitation were arrested early Saturday in Santa Ana, California, on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after their Aug. 31 concert in Spokane.

Fuller says the woman told police just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 about the alleged kidnapping by the band members. The band had performed at a concert in downtown Spokane. Fuller says the woman attended the heavy metal concert.

The spokeswoman says band members were arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office after their Friday night concert in Santa Ana. They are 27-year-old Michal M. Lysejko, 35-year-old Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 31-year-old Rafal T. Piotrowski, and 30-year-old Hubert E. Wiecek. All are Polish citizens.

They are being held in the Los Angeles County Jail and will face extradition to Spokane.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)