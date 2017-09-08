What’s Working: Fairhope Pre-K Program Thriving, Thanks to Community

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, we are highlighting a Pre-K program in Fairhope that opened earlier this year, thanks to the hard work of many people in the community.

There weren’t enough Pre-K spots available in the public school system, so the Rotary Club opened a facility for a four-year-old program.

The Pre-K program is funded through thousands of dollars in private donations from the Rotary Club and a three-year state grant for $85,500 each year. They have also received some city funds.

Executive Director, Louise Mason, says going to preschool is vital for these students. “If you don’t have the ability to sit in a classroom, learning isn’t going to take place. That teacher is going to do nothing more than disciplining the kids. Pre-K is important to teach social and behavioral skills.”

Teacher, Sarah Seitz, retired from the Baldwin County School system and decided to teach in the new preschool. She helped open the school this past January. She calls teaching her “passion.” Having taught kindergarten for the past 32 years, she knows the importance of going to preschool. “I believe Pre-K children need to learn and have fun. So when they go into another setting like kindergarten, they know what learning is all about.”

The Fairhope/Point Clear Rotary Club already has an after-school and a summer program. The facility is located on Young Street. For more information, click here.