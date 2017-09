MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)– The University of South Alabama is offering up to 4 free football tickets to evacuees from Florida. JagNation posted the news on their twitter feed this afternoon:

ATTN Florida evacuees: please enjoy up to 4 complimentary GA football tickets for tonight or next week with a valid Florida ID. #JagFamily pic.twitter.com/qEdtIIAy9y — JagNation (@JagNationUSA) September 8, 2017

The free ticket offer is good for tonight’s matchup against number 11 Oklahoma State and next weeks game against Alabama A&M.