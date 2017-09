NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple news outlets are reporting that Troy Gentry of the country duo Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey Friday.

The duo was scheduled to perform in New Jersey later Friday night. The show has been cancelled.

Another person may have also been killed in the crash. That person’s identity has not been released.

Montgomery Gentry is known for their hit songs “Our Town,” “Something to be Proud of,” and “Hell Yeah.”