TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-Vehicle Involved Accident I-10 WestBound Bayway

UPDATE:

Accident has been cleared on I-10 WB Bayway, a 4-mile backup continues.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-An accident occured on I-10 westbound on the bayway headed towards Mobile from the Eastern Shore around 33 mile marker.

That’s about 2 miles past the Daphne Spanish Fort exit there at the beginning of the Bayway.

The left hand lane is blocked with two vehicles involved in this accident but no injuries.

Traffic is already backed up 3 to 4 miles about halfway from the Daphne /Spanish Fort to the Malbis exit is where the delay begins.

Use the causeway getting over towards Mobile.