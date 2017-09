(CNN) — Target is kicking the retail wars up a notch by lowering prices.

The retailers said Friday that it’s slashing prices on thousands of items.

According to Target, its focus is on making items cheaper permanently and doing fewer temporary sales promotions.

For example, it says it’s doing away with its “Weekly Wow” and “Bonus Offer” promotions.

Target’s announcement comes two weeks after Amazon said it would make a large swath of products cheaper at Whole Foods.