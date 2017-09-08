Take 5: Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

RECIPE:

12 oz. bone in veal chop, pounded thin

2 cups Japanese bread crumbs, fine

1/2 cup flour

½ TSP fresh thyme, chopped

½ TSP fresh rosemary, chopped

3 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

2 oz. grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups baby arugula

1 TSP chopped garlic

2 each baby heirloom tomatoes, halved

1 TSP shallots, chopped

1 TSP capers, rinsed and drained

2 ½ oz. olive oil

1 TBSP fresh lemon juice

½ lemon

1. Pat veal chop dry and place between two sheets of wax paper or saran wrap and gently pound with meat mallet until veal chop is thin without tearing the meat. Set aside.

2. Make your egg wash by adding milk and eggs together with a pinch of salt and pepper and beat until well mixed.

3. Mix your fresh herbs and fine bread crumbs together and set aside.

4. Heat a large skillet with 2 oz. olive oil til pan is just about smoking.

5. Gently dredge veal in flour, being careful not to get anything in the bone.

6. Then dip into egg wash, bread crumb and herb mixture, place into hot sauté pan.

7. You want to cook each side about 2 minutes per side for a good medium rare.

8. While veal is cooking heat another saute pan over high heat.

9. Add olive oil garlic shallots and heirloom tomatoes, and cook just until shallots begin to brown, add arugula and cook just enough to wilt arugula.

10. Add capers and turn heat off.

11. Season with salt and pepper and prepare to plate.

12. For plating: ladle sauce onto plate, place veal atop sauce, sprinkle with capers the place wilted arugula salad on top of veal.

13. Garnish with ½ lemon and balsamic vinegar reduction

SAUCE RECIPE:

2 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 oz white wine

½ # unsalted butter, cubed

1. Place wine and lemon juice in saute pan and reduce by ¾.

2. While lemon juice and wine is reducing, cut unsalted butter into small cubes.

3. Once lemon juice and wine has reduced remove from heat and slowly add one to two cubes of butter, do not add more butter until all butter from previous has melted completely.