Publix Closing Local Stores Sunday Evening

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Friday evening, Publix announced several stores in Florida would be adjusting their operating hours as Hurricane Irma closes in on the state. According to a list on Publix.com, the adjustment will also affect Publix Grocery Stores in the Florida Panhandle and in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. The list indicates these stores in the News 5 viewing area will close at 5 pm on Sunday, September 10th. The list shows the store reopen information is TBD, or “To Be Determined”.

You can download a PDF file with more information on the store closures here: PublixAdjustingHours