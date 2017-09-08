Powerful Irma Slams Turks And Caicos On Path To Florida

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

Waves as high as 20 feet (6 meters) are expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend. Following in Irma’s wake was Hurricane Jose, with some of the islands hit hardest by Irma in its expected path.