MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police are responding to a pedestrian hit on Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s corner area.

The initial call came in just before 2:00 a.m. The person was struck in the westbound lanes.

News 5 spoke with a dispatcher with Mobile Police, but they did not have any information about the person’s condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this page as we get new information.